Pakistan Draws Red Lines in Istanbul Talks: Demands Concrete Taliban Action Against Cross-Border Terrorism

ISLAMABAD / ISTANBUL, OCT 26 /DNA/ — In crucial talks held in Istanbul, Pakistan has presented its final position to the Afghan Taliban delegation, emphasizing that continued patronage of terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil is unacceptable, according to reliable security sources.

During the meeting, the Pakistani delegation conveyed a firm message that concrete and verifiable measures must be taken by the Taliban regime to eliminate cross-border terrorism both from and inside Afghanistan. Officials stressed that Pakistan’s patience is wearing thin amid a surge in militant attacks linked to sanctuaries across the border.

Security sources revealed that Pakistan’s stance was communicated “in clear and unambiguous terms,” highlighting that the persistence of cross-border infiltration, attacks on security forces, and the use of Afghan territory by anti-Pakistan elements cannot continue.

On the other hand, the Afghan Taliban delegation’s arguments were described as “illogical and contrary to ground realities.” Sources observed that the Taliban appeared to be “following someone else’s or another agenda,” one that “does not serve the interests of Afghanistan, Pakistan, or regional stability.”

The talks, viewed as a last major diplomatic attempt to curb escalating tensions, are said to have reached a decisive stage. “Further progress now hinges on the Taliban’s willingness to adopt a positive and practical attitude,” a senior security official noted.

The Istanbul dialogue marks one of the most serious high-level engagements between the two sides in recent months, as Pakistan pushes for concrete commitments rather than verbal assurances to ensure peace along its western border.