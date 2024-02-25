Pakistan dispatches 300 tons of relief goods for Gaza

KARACHI, FEB 25: /DNA/ – The seventh consignment of relief goods for the people of Gaza was dispatched by the Government of Pakistan via the cargo ship Karakoram.

The Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NDMA, and senior officers of the armed forces were present at the cargo dispatch ceremony at South Asia Pakistan Terminal (SAPT) Karachi.

The relief goods will be transported to Gaza for distribution after reaching Syed Port Egypt.

The consignment of relief goods consists of 300 tons of essential items including medicines, blankets, food items and other essential items.

So far, 330 tons of relief goods have been dispatched by Pakistan to the affected people of Gaza through six flights, including warm blankets, tents, medicines, and food and drink items.

Pakistan stands with its Palestinian brothers in this difficult time and will continue to provide support and assistance.

Here is a breakdown of the relief goods:

Medicines: 100 tons

Blankets: 100 tons

Food items: 100 tons

The relief goods will be distributed to the affected people in Gaza through the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The Government of Pakistan is committed to providing assistance to the Palestinian people in their time of need.