Pakistan denounces Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, reaffirms support for Yemen’s sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, NOV 13: Pakistan has denounced Houthi terrorist attacks on Saudi Arabia, while reaffirming its support for Yemen’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, called for an immediate and unconditional cessation of Houthi attacks against the kingdom.

The Pakistani envoy stated this after the adoption of a UNSC resolution renewing the sanctions measures established under resolution 2140 (2014) and extending the mandate of the Panel of Experts supporting the 2140 Committee.

Ambassador Shah welcomed the resolution and underscored the importance of the committee’s work in promoting peace, security and stability in Yemen.

Highlighting the grave security situation in the region, the Pakistani envoy condemned in the strongest terms the continued Houthi terrorist attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The development comes as Houthis claimed on Thursday they had attacked a pumping station on the Saudi East-West oil pipeline, an oil facility in the Saudi Red Sea city of Yanbu, and an Aramco building in the capital, Riyadh.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said later on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the group, one in the Riyadh region and another in the kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Province.

The ambassador expressed Pakistan’s full and unwavering solidarity with the leadership, government and brotherly people of the kingdom, reaffirming Pakistan’s resolute support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and stability.

Ambassador Haider Shah underscored Saudi Arabia’s legitimate right to defend its territory and protect its citizens and residents in accordance with the UN Charter and international law. He called for an immediate and unconditional end to the reprehensible Houthi attacks.

The ambassador appreciated the constructive efforts of the United Kingdom, as the penholder, throughout the negotiations leading to the adoption of the resolution.

He said Pakistan had voted in favour of the resolution to reaffirm the importance it attached to the work of the 2140 Committee, emphasising that holding accountable individuals and entities threatening Yemen’s peace, security and stability was essential to creating conditions for durable peace.

On the implementation of the sanctions regime, he stressed the importance of upholding the institutional framework established by the Security Council. He emphasised that the Panel of Experts must discharge its responsibilities strictly in accordance with its mandate, with professionalism, impartiality and consistency, to strengthen the credibility and effectiveness of its work.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in Yemen, Ambassador Shah underscored the importance of UN-led efforts to advance an inclusive political process that is Yemeni-owned and Yemeni-led.

He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to support all efforts aimed at restoring peace, stability and security in Yemen and alleviating the immense humanitarian suffering of its people.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have significantly strengthened their defence cooperation in recent years, signing a bilateral defence agreement in September 2025.

In August 2026, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye also signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement (MJDA), establishing a trilateral security arrangement.

The agreement stipulates that an attack against any one of the three countries would be treated as an attack against all three, underscoring their commitment to collective defence and regional security.