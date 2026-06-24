Pakistan-Denmark initiative on accountability for crimes against peacekeepers adopted by UN Security Council

WASHINGTON, JUN 24: /DNA/ – The United Nations Security Council has adopted by consensus Resolution 2823 on “Accountability for Crimes Against Peacekeepers”, an initiative led by Pakistan together with Denmark as the Security Council’s “peacekeeping duo”.

The resolution was co-sponsored by a record 153 Member States, reflecting the strong support of the wider UN membership for United Nations peacekeeping and for the protection of men and women serving under the UN flag.

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, introduced the initiative in the Security Council and underscored that the resolution sends a clear message that those who serve under the United Nations flag will have the Council’s full backing, and that attacks against them will not be met with silence or impunity.

The resolution reaffirms that attacks against UN peacekeepers are unacceptable, may constitute war crimes under international law, and must be met with credible investigation, prosecution and accountability. The adoption of this resolution marks an important step in strengthening the existing accountability framework for crimes against peacekeepers, including through the designation of a senior focal point within the UN Secretariat.

Pakistan has been one of the largest and longest-serving troop-contributing countries to United Nations peacekeeping. The adoption of this resolution reflects Pakistan’s longstanding leadership and continued commitment to United Nations peacekeeping, both through its personnel contributions to UN peacekeeping missions and through its active diplomacy and proactive role in the policy discourse aimed at strengthening the safety, effectiveness and credibility of UN peace operations.