Pakistan demands Houthis immediately cease all attacks against Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, NOV 9 /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned the attempted attack by the Houthis on a Saudi Aramco administrative building in Riyadh. Fortunately no casualties were reported.

The targeting of civilian facilities demonstrates a reckless disregard for human life and regional security. Pakistan demands that the Houthis immediately and unconditionally cease all attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan commends the vigilance and swift response of the Saudi authorities in confronting this unjustifiable and unprovoked aggression.

We stand resolutely with the leadership and people of the Kingdom and reaffirm our full support for all measures necessary to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The security of Saudi Arabia is of paramount importance to Pakistan. Our commitment to the safety and well-being of our Saudi brothers and sisters remains steadfast.