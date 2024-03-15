Pakistan demands global action: Halt Israeli war on Palestine during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, MAR 15 /DNA/ – “Categorically condemns Israel’s war on Palestine where the latest attack cost 21 lives of Palestinians standing in line for aid during the holy month of Ramzan;

Denounces the continued Israeli aggression which has led to the loss of over 30,000 lives since October 7th 2023;

Calls upon the federal govt to play a more proactive role in pushing the international community to enforce a ceasefire”.