Pakistan Defence Day: National Paigham-e-Aman Committee calls for renewed pledge to national security

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5: Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council and Coordinator of the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday called upon leaders of all schools of thought and faiths to renew their pledge to the security, stability, sovereignty and defence of Pakistan on the occasion of Defence Day on September 6.

In a national appeal, Ashrafi urged religious and community leaders to announce their complete solidarity and cooperation with the Pakistan Armed Forces and national security institutions in confronting the Fitna al Khawarij, Fitna al Hindustan, terrorism and every conspiracy for destabilising Pakistan.

He called for the sacrifices of the country’s martyrs and the services of its war veterans to be honoured across the country, with tributes organised in mosques, seminaries, churches and other places of worship.

Ashrafi also appealed to religious leaders and communities to offer special prayers for the security, stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s defence, security and stability depend upon national unity and solidarity between the people and the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Concluding his message, Ashrafi reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to stand united for Pakistan’s security and sovereignty.