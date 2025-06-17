Pakistan decides to evacuate diplomats’ families, non-essential staff from Iran

ISLAMABAD, JUN 17: Amid heightened regional tensions following the Iran-Israel war, Pakistan has decided to evacuate the families of its diplomats and other non-essential staff stationed in Iran, a senior official at the Foreign Office confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement, the FO official said that the families are being relocated as a precautionary measure, while certain members of non-essential diplomatic personnel are also being recalled.

However, the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran and its consulates in the country will continue to operate normally, the official clarified, adding that Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in Iran remain fully functional.

Israel launched its air war after saying it concluded Iran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon. Its surprise attack has killed nearly the entire top echelon of Iran’s military and its leading nuclear scientists.

The attacks have also killed more than 220 people in the Islamic Republic. Iran has retaliated with barrages of drones and missiles that have killed more than 20 people in Israel.

Israel claims that it now has control of Iranian airspace and intends to escalate the campaign in the coming days. Iran has so far fired 400 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones towards Israel, said an Israeli military official.

Trump has consistently said the Israeli assault could end quickly if Iran agreed to US demands that it accept strict curbs on its nuclear programme.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and has pointed to its right to nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, including enrichment, as a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Israel, which is not a party to the NPT, is the only country in the Middle East widely believed to have nuclear weapons. Israel does not deny or confirm that.

‘Hundreds of Pakistanis return from Iran’

Meanwhile, the federal government is taking measures to bring back Pakistanis, including students, from war-hit Iran, with nearly 714 nationals arriving in Pakistan from Iran via buses through the Taftan border, immigration officials said on Monday.

The passengers included citizens, traders, and drivers, officials said, adding that special security arrangements had been put in place due to the Iran-Israel conflict.

Officials said three buses carrying 154 Pakistani students arrived at Taftan from Tehran. They added that the students would be moved to Pakistan House after completing immigration. This brings the total number of student arrivals at the border today to 214.

Two days ago, the Balochistan government closed all border crossing points with Iran in Panjgur, Gwadar and Kech for an unspecified period, citing regional instability and security concerns following recent escalations in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Interior has further advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. In addition, airspace between the two countries remains suspended.

Despite these closures, the Taftan border crossing in the Chagai district remains operational.

Authorities there confirmed that cross-border trade and the movement of passengers are continuing as normal.