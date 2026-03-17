Pakistan Day parade cancelled due to austerity measures

ISLAMABAD, MAR 17 /DNA/ – In the backdrop of the ongoing Gulf oil crisis and the consequent austerity measures announced by the Government, it has been decided that the Pakistan Day Parade and associated ceremonial events shall not be held on 23rd March 2026.



The day shall, however, be commemorated with dignity and reverence through a simple flag‑hoisting ceremony at appropriate levels. This measure is being taken to ensure that the resilience and unwavering commitment of the nation to the ideals of Pakistan Day remain aligned with the broader austerity framework. Ministries, divisions, and departments are advised to mark the occasion in a solemn and respectful manner, ensuring that the essence of the day is preserved despite the scaled‑down celebrations.