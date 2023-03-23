Pakistan Day Celebration in Moscow

A ceremony to mark the Pakistan Day was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Moscow today, on 23rd March 2023. The ceremony began with recitation from Holy Quran. Pakistan Ambassador to Russia H.E. Shafqat Ali Khan hoisted Pakistan flag. Pakistan national anthem was played on the occasion.

Special messages of the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif were read by Third Secretaries Mr. Muhammad Tayyab and Dr. Jetha Nand.

The event was attended by the staff of the Embassy, members of Pakistani diaspora and friends of Pakistan.

March 23rd, 2023