Pakistan Day celebrated with zeal

President, PM greet nation on the occasion

Shujaat Hamza

ISLAMABAD, The nation celebrated Pakistan Day with great

fervor and tremendous zeal as the day was started with a 31-gune salute

in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial capital of

Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta.

However, the Pakistan Day parade, one of the striking features of the

Day which was scheduled to be held in Islamabad today, has been

postponed due to inclement weather, the President’s House said Thursday.

The parade will now be held on March 25.

The joint services parade was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The parade was

limited and moved from the Parade Ground to the President’s House due to

economic conditions.

It is pertinent to note that the day is observed to commemorate the

historic Lahore Resolution that was passed on 23rd March in 1940 in

Manto Park during a session of All-India Muslim League (AIML), under

which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland

for themselves.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali

Shah visited Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi to pray tribute to him on the

occasion of Pakistan Day, and offered ‘Fateha’. They laid wreaths at

Mazar-e-Quaid and prayed for the prosperity and sustainable development

of Pakistan.

Earlier, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah on his arrival at Mazar-e-Quaid

was welcomed by provincial ministers, advisors and Sindh chief

secretary. The Sindh Governor and the Sindh CM also recorded their

impressions in the visitor’s book.

On Pakistan’s day, a prestigious change of guard ceremony was held at

the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. A spirited contingent of

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assumed ceremonial guard duties with

traditional spirit and enthusiasm. Likewise, the contingent also offered

a salute at Allama Iqbal mausoleum.

Air Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Officer Commanding at PAF Airmen

Academy Korangi Creek (PAAK), was the chief guest of the ceremony. He

laid a floral wreath at the grave of Dr Iqbal and penned down his

impression in the visitor’s book. He also offered a special prayer for

the safety and prosperity of the nation.

In addition, President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed confidence that

Pakistan has the ability to overcome the challenges it faced today and

said that working with unity, faith, and discipline would make the

country strong and prosperous.

In his message to the nation on Pakistan Day, he mentioned that the

country established state institutions, made its defence impregnable,

achieved nuclear deterrence, curbed terrorism, overcame the COVID-19

pandemic, and displayed the spirit of sacrifice and cooperation in the

face of natural calamities.

However, he said, “We still have a long way to go to ensure the rule of

law, strengthen democracy, reduce inequalities in our society, empower

women, provide the rights of persons with disabilities, eradicate

terrorism and extremism, ensure the political and economic stability of

the country, and protect the human rights of our citizens.”

He felicitated the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Pakistan

Day and said it was on this day in 1940 that Muslims of the

sub-continent passed the Pakistan Resolution and made the demand for a

separate homeland where they could freely lead their lives in accordance

with Islamic ideals. “Today, we pay tribute to the founding fathers of

our nation whose struggles and sacrifices led to the creation of

Pakistan,” he said.

The president said the persecution of minorities, especially the Muslims

in India, the rising wave of Hindutva and violence against Muslims,

violation of human rights, and brutalities being committed by the Indian

security forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

(IIOJK) proved that the Muslim leadership of that time made a prudent

decision.

He said this also serves as a reminder to take stock of our successes

and failures as a nation. He recalled that at the time of independence,

the country faced many challenges such as the settlement and

rehabilitation of refugees, constitutional and administrative problems

of the nascent state, security threats, laying solid social, economic,

and industrial foundations, and the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite these challenges, he said, the country made tremendous

achievements in every field through continuous hard work and ability.

Moreover, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan

came into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle and

its future lies in adhering to the constitution in its letter and

spirit.

“I have no doubt that Pakistan is destined to achieve great heights.

However, for this to become a reality, we have to forge unity in our

ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose and vow to wage a struggle

in line with the legacy of our forefathers,” the prime minister said in

a message on Pakistan Day.

The prime minister said that the 23rd of March was an epoch-making day

in their national history that reminded them of their past, invited them

to ponder over the present state of affairs, and inspired them to build

a prosperous future.