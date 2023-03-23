Pakistan Day celebrated with zeal
President, PM greet nation on the occasion
Shujaat Hamza
ISLAMABAD, The nation celebrated Pakistan Day with great
fervor and tremendous zeal as the day was started with a 31-gune salute
in the federal capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial capital of
Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta.
However, the Pakistan Day parade, one of the striking features of the
Day which was scheduled to be held in Islamabad today, has been
postponed due to inclement weather, the President’s House said Thursday.
The parade will now be held on March 25.
The joint services parade was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The parade was
limited and moved from the Parade Ground to the President’s House due to
economic conditions.
It is pertinent to note that the day is observed to commemorate the
historic Lahore Resolution that was passed on 23rd March in 1940 in
Manto Park during a session of All-India Muslim League (AIML), under
which Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland
for themselves.
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali
Shah visited Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi to pray tribute to him on the
occasion of Pakistan Day, and offered ‘Fateha’. They laid wreaths at
Mazar-e-Quaid and prayed for the prosperity and sustainable development
of Pakistan.
Earlier, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah on his arrival at Mazar-e-Quaid
was welcomed by provincial ministers, advisors and Sindh chief
secretary. The Sindh Governor and the Sindh CM also recorded their
impressions in the visitor’s book.
On Pakistan’s day, a prestigious change of guard ceremony was held at
the mausoleum of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. A spirited contingent of
Pakistan Air Force (PAF) assumed ceremonial guard duties with
traditional spirit and enthusiasm. Likewise, the contingent also offered
a salute at Allama Iqbal mausoleum.
Air Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Officer Commanding at PAF Airmen
Academy Korangi Creek (PAAK), was the chief guest of the ceremony. He
laid a floral wreath at the grave of Dr Iqbal and penned down his
impression in the visitor’s book. He also offered a special prayer for
the safety and prosperity of the nation.
In addition, President Dr Arif Alvi has expressed confidence that
Pakistan has the ability to overcome the challenges it faced today and
said that working with unity, faith, and discipline would make the
country strong and prosperous.
In his message to the nation on Pakistan Day, he mentioned that the
country established state institutions, made its defence impregnable,
achieved nuclear deterrence, curbed terrorism, overcame the COVID-19
pandemic, and displayed the spirit of sacrifice and cooperation in the
face of natural calamities.
However, he said, “We still have a long way to go to ensure the rule of
law, strengthen democracy, reduce inequalities in our society, empower
women, provide the rights of persons with disabilities, eradicate
terrorism and extremism, ensure the political and economic stability of
the country, and protect the human rights of our citizens.”
He felicitated the entire Pakistani nation on the occasion of Pakistan
Day and said it was on this day in 1940 that Muslims of the
sub-continent passed the Pakistan Resolution and made the demand for a
separate homeland where they could freely lead their lives in accordance
with Islamic ideals. “Today, we pay tribute to the founding fathers of
our nation whose struggles and sacrifices led to the creation of
Pakistan,” he said.
The president said the persecution of minorities, especially the Muslims
in India, the rising wave of Hindutva and violence against Muslims,
violation of human rights, and brutalities being committed by the Indian
security forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
(IIOJK) proved that the Muslim leadership of that time made a prudent
decision.
He said this also serves as a reminder to take stock of our successes
and failures as a nation. He recalled that at the time of independence,
the country faced many challenges such as the settlement and
rehabilitation of refugees, constitutional and administrative problems
of the nascent state, security threats, laying solid social, economic,
and industrial foundations, and the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir.
Despite these challenges, he said, the country made tremendous
achievements in every field through continuous hard work and ability.
Moreover, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan
came into being as a result of political and constitutional struggle and
its future lies in adhering to the constitution in its letter and
spirit.
“I have no doubt that Pakistan is destined to achieve great heights.
However, for this to become a reality, we have to forge unity in our
ranks, equip ourselves with national purpose and vow to wage a struggle
in line with the legacy of our forefathers,” the prime minister said in
a message on Pakistan Day.
The prime minister said that the 23rd of March was an epoch-making day
in their national history that reminded them of their past, invited them
to ponder over the present state of affairs, and inspired them to build
a prosperous future.
