Pakistan Customs wins Junior National Hockey Championship Final

| October 5, 2024
ISLAMABAD, OCT 5 (DNA) – Pakistan Customs has emerged victorious in the final of the Junior National Hockey Championship held in Islamabad.

The thrilling final match showcased the immense talent and competitive spirit of the young players.

With this win, Pakistan Customs has secured their place as champions, marking a significant achievement in the tournament.

Customs goal scorer Hamza Fayyaz scored two goals. Navy goal scorer Rana Waleed and Waseem scored one goal each.

