Pakistan crushes Zimbabwe by 69 runs, books spot in Tri-Series Final

RAWALPINDI, NOV 23 /DNA/ – In a dominant display, Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by a convincing 69 runs in the fourth match of the tri-nation T20 series. This victory ensures Pakistan’s qualification for the tournament final.

Pakistan Sets a Big Target

Winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Pakistan put up a strong total of 195 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs. The innings was built around a brilliant 74-run knock from captain Babar Azam, who was well-supported by Sahibzada Farhan’s quickfire 63. Fakhar Zaman remained not out on 27.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza was the most successful bowler, taking two wickets.

Zimbabwe’s Chase Falls Short

In reply, Zimbabwe’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for 126 runs in just 19 overs. Ryan Burl offered some resistance with an unbeaten 67, but no other batsman could provide substantial support. Sikandar Raza was the next highest scorer with 23 runs.

The Pakistani bowling attack was effective, with Usman Tariq being the star, claiming four wickets. Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with two wickets.

With this win, Pakistan has secured its place in the final of the series.