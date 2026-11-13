Pakistan crush Bangladesh to book place in U19 Asia Cup final

MUSCUT: Defending champions Pakistan secured a place in the U19 Asia Cup 2026 final with a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday.

Rizwanullah led Pakistan’s bowling attack with a five-wicket haul, while half-centuries from Hayam Khan and Usman Khan guided the team to victory.



Chasing a modest target of 139, the Green Shirts cruised to victory in just 21.5 overs, losing only one wicket as their openers dominated the Bangladesh bowling attack.

Usman Khan and Hayam Khan provided a flying start, both batters scoring half-centuries and putting together an impressive opening partnership to take Pakistan past the 100-run mark.

Hayam was eventually dismissed after scoring 69 off 72 deliveries, including eight fours and a six.

However, Usman remained unbeaten to guide Pakistan home, scoring 64 off 54 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes. Abdul Qadir contributed an unbeaten eight as the defending champions sealed their place in the final.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bowled out for 138 in 31.4 overs after Pakistan’s bowlers produced an impressive collective performance, despite a fighting half-century from opener Abdullah Al Muhi.

Abdullah top-scored for Bangladesh with 50 off 45 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes, while Rakibul Hossain contributed 26 off 39 balls, hitting four boundaries.

All Rafi chipped in with 20 off 22 deliveries, including two fours and a six, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to make significant contributions.

Bangladesh captain Farid Hasan scored 17, while SK Jarif Siyam, Ahsan Al Mumin and Sheikh Atiqur Rahman managed just one run each. Robiul Hasan Anik and Rubay Islam Rizon were dismissed for ducks.

Rizwanullah spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling attack with an impressive five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/30 in his eight overs.

Mohammad Sayyam claimed one wicket, while Ali Raza, Hasnain Abbas Dar and Ahmed Hussain picked up one apiece to wrap up Bangladesh’s innings.