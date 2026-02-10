Pakistan cruise past USA by 32 runs in T20 World Cup clash

COLOMBO, FEB 10: A combined effort from batters and bowlers powered Pakistan to a 32-run victory over the United States of America (USA) in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo’s SSC Ground on Tuesday.

A combined effort from batters and bowlers powered Pakistan to a 32-run victory over the United States of America (USA) in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo’s SSC Ground on Tuesday.

Set to chase a daunting 191-run target, USA could muster 158/8 in their 20 overs.

The associate nation got off to a decent start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Andries Gous and Shayan put together 42 runs at a brisk pace before Mohammad Nawaz struck, dismissing the former, who made a run-a-ball 13 with the help of two fours.

Gous’s dismissal halted the flow of runs for USA as captain Monank Patel attempted to anchor the run chase but fell victim to Shadab Khan in the ninth over and walked back after scoring a scratchy three off 10 deliveries.

Shadab struck again in the next over to dismiss set batter Shayan, who made 49 off 34 deliveries with the help of five fours and two sixes.

Following the consecutive dismissals, Shubham Ranjane and Milind Kumar (29) attempted to launch a recovery by knitting a 54-run stand for the fourth wicket, which was broken by Usman Tariq in the 16th over with the latter’s scalp.

Kumar’s dismissal sparked a collapse as USA lost four more wickets at an alarming rate, including that of set batter Ranjane, who eventually fell prey to Shaheen Shah Afridi in the final over after top-scoring with a 29-ball 51, three sixes and as many fours.

Tariq spearheaded Pakistan’s bowling charge with economical figures of 3/27 in his four overs, followed by Shadab’s 2/26, while Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed and Shaheen chipped in with one scalp apiece.

USA captain Monank Patel’s decision to field first backfired as Pakistan finished at 190/9 in their 20 overs.

The Green Shirts got off to a flamboyant start to their innings as their opening pair of Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub yielded a brisk 54 runs in five overs.

Shadley van Schalkwyk forced USA’s comeback in the final over of the batting powerplay, during which he struck twice, dismissing left-handed opener Ayub and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha as the former champions slipped to 56/2.

Ayub made a 17-ball 19 with the help of two sixes and a four, while Agha made just one of three deliveries.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, star batter Babar Azam joined opener Farhan in the middle, and the duo batted fluently to stabilise the innings with a platform-setting 81-run partnership for the third wicket.

The stand eventually culminated on the fourth delivery of the 15th over when Mohammad Mohsin sent back Babar, who made a brisk 46 off 32 deliveries, laced with four fours and a six.

Pakistan then suffered another major setback in the next over when Harmeet Singh dismissed their batting mainstay Farhan, who remained the top-scorer with a blazing 73 off just 41 deliveries, studded with six fours and five sixes.

Shadab Khan then shared a one-sided 34-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Mohammad Nawaz, which came off just 16 deliveries.

Shadab contributed to the stand with a 12-ball 30, comprising four fours and a six, before falling victim to van Schalkwyk in the penultimate over, during which the right-arm pacer also dismissed Faheem Ashraf (one).

Nawaz, on the other hand, perished on the first delivery of the final over as he smashed a fuller delivery from Saurabh Netravalkar straight to Shayan Jahangir, stationed at deep midwicket, and walked back after scoring a scratchy five off 10 deliveries.

Shadley van Schalkwyk was the standout bowler for USA, taking four wickets for just 25 runs in his four overs, while Netravalkar, Mohsin and Harmeet picked up one apiece.