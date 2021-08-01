Pakistan crossed 30 million vaccinations against COVID-19

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has crossed 30 million vaccinations against COVID-19. This was stated by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in a tweet on Sunday.

He said the first ten million vaccinations took 113 days, the second ten millions 28 days and the third ten millions only 16 days.

The Minister said the pace of vaccination has rapidly increased in the country.

He said all six days this week were a record, as 934 hundred thousand people received vaccinations yesterday.

He said five million vaccinations were done in last six days.