Pakistan cricket team reaches Canberra ahead of Test against PM XI

The Pakistan cricket team reached Canberra via Sydney on Friday ahead of the four-day Test match against the Australian Prime Minister XI scheduled to be played from December 6-9 at Manuka Oval.

The 18-man squad and 17-man management contention announced by the Pakistan cricket team left for Australia on Thursday at 3am via Lahore airport from where they travelled to Dubai.

After a brief stay in Dubai where players rested for a short time, the flight left for Sydney and reached its destination on Friday morning 7am (PST).

The Green Shirts, led by newly-appointed skipper Shan Masood, will completely rest on Friday after a flight of more than 24 hours.

It must be noted that this will be Pakistan’s first Test tour to Australia since 2019 when they were battered 2-0 as the Green Shirts, under Azhar Ali’s captaincy, lost both games by an innings.

Pakistan have also never won a Test series in Australia in their entire history.

Australia have not yet announced their squad for the three-match Test series. However, as per Australian media, there will meeting of selectors this week to finalise the squad. Test captain Pat Cummins, during an event at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with the ODI World Cup trophy on November 28, said that the selection will be done after this week’s round of Sheffield Shield games which are currently taking place.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Australia tour schedule:

Four-day match: PM’s XI vs Pakistan – December 6-9: Manuka Oval, Canberra

1st Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 14-18: Perth Stadium

2nd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – December 26-30: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

3rd Test – Australia vs Pakistan – January 3-7: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)