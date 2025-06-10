Pakistan considers Russian as a major global power: Zardari

President Asif Ali Zardari Extends Congratulations to Russia on its 35th National Day

A.M.Bhatti

ISLAMABAD – On the occasion of the 35th National Day of the Russian Federation, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari extended warm greetings to President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Ambassador in Islamabad, and the people of Russia.

In his speech, President Zardari said Pakistan joins in celebrating the joy of Russia’s National Day, reflecting the friendly and growing ties between the two nations.

He noted that Pakistan-Russia relations have steadily improved over the past years, based on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared interests across various sectors.

“High-level engagements between the two countries have increased in recent times, laying a strong foundation of understanding and trust,” the President stated, adding that these developments signify the deepening of bilateral relations.

President Zardari further emphasized that Pakistan and Russia continue to maintain close cooperation on regional and global platforms, underscoring Pakistan’s recognition of Russia as a major global power.

He acknowledged Russia’s key role in ensuring regional peace and stability in the Eurasian region, highlighting its importance as a strategic partner.

Referring to a recent meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Russian Foreign Minister in Moscow, the President described it as “highly encouraging.” He said both sides stressed the importance of regional peace and stability during their discussions.

President Zardari expressed confidence that the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Russia would grow stronger, pointing out the immense potential for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and people-to-people contacts.

“Let us renew our commitment to fostering greater understanding and collaboration between Pakistan and Russia,” he urged.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Ambassador Albert Khorev emphasized that Russia remains a sovereign, powerful, and resilient nation, driven by the unwavering support of its people. Reflecting on the words of President Vladimir Putin, the Ambassador noted that Russia has historically played a unifying role in the region, stretching “from the Baltics to the Caucasus.”

Highlighting the steady progress in Pak-Russia relations, Ambassador Khorev stated that bilateral cooperation is advancing at a satisfactory pace across various sectors.

He expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s growing interest in Russian language and culture.

“We commend the Pakistani enthusiasm for learning the Russian language,” he remarked. “The Russian Mission is actively supporting the establishment and expansion of language learning institutions across the country.”

The Ambassador also reaffirmed Russia’s continued support for Pakistan on various international platforms, noting that both nations are working together to deepen ties in education, diplomacy, and mutual development.

The event concluded with Russian musician’s performance on folk music.

“Long live Pakistan-Russia friendship,” President Zardari concluded.