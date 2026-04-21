Pakistan condemns violation of Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound

ISLAMABAD, APR 21 /DNA/ – Pakistan condemns in the strongest terms the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the raising of the occupying power’s flag within its courtyard by illegal Israeli settlers.

These reprehensible acts constitute a blatant violation of international law, as well as of the sanctity and inviolability of the holy site. Such provocative steps also risk further escalating tensions in the region.

Pakistan calls for all possible measures to protect holy sites under Israeli occupation and to end the impunity of illegal settlers operating under its patronage.

Pakistan continues to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people, reaffirms its unwavering support for their right to worship, and reiterates its support for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.