Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on the mosque in Kandahar

| October 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Pakistan condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack at a mosque in Kandahar today, resulting in loss of so many precious lives and injuries to others.

The Government and people of Pakistan convey their support, and heartfelt condolences, to the people of Afghanistan and stand in solidarity with them in this hour of grief.

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including despicable attacks on places of worship.

