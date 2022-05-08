Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt
ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Pakistan condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Sinai, which resulted in the death of 11 security personnel.
The Government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We pray for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.
Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We also reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people of Egypt.
« NAB gets 1405 corrupt persons convicted in four years: Chairman (Previous News)
Related News
If PTI’s long march leads to bloodshed, govt will stop it: Marriyum Aurangzeb
LAHORE: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday announced that if the PTI’s planned long marchRead More
Defamatory, provocative statements against armed forces extremely damaging: ISPR
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Armed Forces on Sunday condemned the spread of “unsubstantiated, defamatory, and provocativeRead More
Comments are Closed