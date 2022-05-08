Sunday, May 8, 2022
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

| May 8, 2022
ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Pakistan condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Sinai, which resulted in the death of 11 security personnel.  
The Government and people of Pakistan extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families. We pray for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.
Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We also reaffirm our solidarity with the brotherly people of Egypt.

