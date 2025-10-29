Pakistan condemns Israel’s violations

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the renewed attacks by the Israeli occupying forces in Gaza, which have reportedly resulted in civilian casualties.

These actions constitute a clear and flagrant violation of international law, as well as a breach of the recently concluded peace agreement. Such aggressive measures by the Israeli occupation forces threaten to undermine the international efforts aimed at establishing durable peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan calls upon the international community to ensure an immediate cessation of ceasefire violations by the Israeli occupation forces.

Pakistan also reiterates its principled position for the establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine, based on the pre-June 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.