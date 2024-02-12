Pakistan condemns Israel’s military aggression against Rafah City in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, FEB 12: (DNA) – Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s military aggression against Rafah city in Gaza and the resulting destruction and massacre of the Palestinian people.

Israel’s offensive in Rafah violates the provisional measures indicated by the International Court of Justice to protect the people of Gaza from genocide. It will further aggravate the humanitarian disaster witnessed in Gaza over the last 4 months and jeopardize the ongoing efforts for a potential ceasefire.

We urge the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to Israeli aggression and its incessant crimes against humanity.