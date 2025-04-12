Pakistan condemns Israel’s expanded evacuation orders as genocidal acts

ISLAMABAD, APR 12 /DNA/ – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates views with grave concern the ongoing and expanding evacuation orders issued by the Israeli occupation forces, which targeted larger areas in the cities of Gaza and Khan Younis.

The Ministry views these orders as part of the continued systematic acts of genocide against the Palestinian people and the killing of more innocent civilians, and confining them to an increasingly narrow area, paving the way for their forced displacement through starvation, thirst, denial of medical care, and the stripping of their most basic human rights.

The Ministry reiterates the urgent need to end the brutal assaults and the targeting of innocent civilians, and calls on the international community to provide an immediate protection for the Palestinian people.