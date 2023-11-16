Pakistan condemns Israeli bombing in Jordanian field

Pakistan strongly condemns the bombardment by Israeli Occupation Forces in the surroundings of a Jordanian field hospital in occupied Gaza, resulting in injuries to seven Jordanian staff members. This inhumane attack is the latest in a series of attacks on hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza and constitutes a war crime and a flagrant violation of International law.

Pakistan joins the call for a thorough investigation into this barbaric incident and other attacks on medical facilities in Gaza and for holding the occupation forces accountable for the war crimes being perpetrated in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The international community must urgently intervene to bring an end to the atrocities being committed in Gaza and for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilian lives and infrastructure.