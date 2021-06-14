Pakistan condemns Houthis attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14: Pakistan strongly condemned the recent drone attacks launched by Houthis towards the Asir Region, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 11 and 13 June 2021.

These attacks not only violate the territorial integrity of the Kingdom but also threaten the lives of innocent people. We call for immediate cessation of such attacks.

Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.