Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan Airport

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Pakistan strongly condemned the drone attack launched by the Houthis to target King Abdullah airport in Jazan, which caused several injuries. We wish speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

Such attacks not only violate international law but also threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region. Pakistan calls for immediate cessation of these attacks.

Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.