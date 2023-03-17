Pakistan condemns Deputy CM Karnataka’s remarks about Islam

ISLAMABAD, MAR 17 (DNA) — Pakistan has condemned the recent remarks made by a BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Karnataka, K S Eshwarappa, about Islam and closing 600 religious seminaries in India.

At her weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said these remarks are yet another manifestation of the rising Islamophobia in India.

She said Pakistan is deeply concerned at the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred directed against Muslims in India, who are being systematically stigmatized and marginalized on account of their faith.

The Spokesperson also called on India to take immediate steps to ensure safety, security, and well-being of minorities and allow them to profess and practice their faith in peace. Replying to a question, she said Pakistan and China are all weather strategic cooperative partners. China is consistent and generous steadfast friend of Pakistan for the last several decades.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said China has invested in various sectors in Pakistan including power, energy and CPEC when nobody was ready to invest in Pakistan. She said we are grateful for Chinese friends for their consistent commitment for CPEC.

She said Pakistan and China always consult closely on all matters and find optimal outcome and people of Pakistan are proud of our friendship with China, which has always come to Pakistan’s assistance whenever needed including in this difficult economic situation. — DNA