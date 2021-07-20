Pakistan condemns blast in Sadr City of Baghdad neighbourhood

ISLAMABAD, JUL 20 /DNA/ – Pakistan has joined the international community in strongly condemning the bomb blast at a crowded market in Sadr City of Baghdad neighbourhood on 19 July, which resulted in loss of 35 precious human lives and injuries to many others.

We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of those injured in this heinous terrorist attack.

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands in solidarity with the brotherly government and people of Iraq in their fight against terrorism.