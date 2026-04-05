Pakistan condemns attack on UAE embassy in Damascus

ISLAMABAD, APR 5 /DNA/ – Pakistan has strongly condemned the incident of vandalism and unrest targeting the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Damascus.

In an official statement, the Foreign Office said such acts violate the sanctity and security of diplomatic missions, which are protected under international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Pakistan noted that these actions undermine the norms governing peaceful diplomatic engagement between states.

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the principles of international law and diplomatic norms, and emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, stability and mutual respect among nations.

No casualties or further details about the attack were immediately available. Pakistan called for the full protection of diplomatic personnel and premises in accordance with international obligations.