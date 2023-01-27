Pakistan condemns attack on Azeri embassy
Pakistan stands in solidarity with brotherly people of Azerbaijan
DNAISLAMABAD: Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by attack at Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Pakistan government offered sincere condolences to bereaved families and prayers for early recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands in solidarity with brotherly people of Azerbaijan in this moment of grief, the official statement further said.
« Azerbaijan demands action against culprits involved in attack on its mission in Iran (Previous News)
Related News
Pakistan condemns attack on Azeri embassy
Pakistan stands in solidarity with brotherly people of Azerbaijan DNA ISLAMABAD: Government and people ofRead More
Azerbaijan demands action against culprits involved in attack on its mission in Iran
News Desk/DNA BAKU: Azerbaijan government has strongly condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijan’s EmbassyRead More
Comments are Closed