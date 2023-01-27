Friday, January 27, 2023
Pakistan condemns attack on Azeri embassy

| January 27, 2023

Pakistan stands in solidarity with brotherly people of Azerbaijan

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by attack at Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Pakistan government offered sincere condolences to bereaved families and prayers for early recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands in solidarity with brotherly people of Azerbaijan in this moment of grief, the official statement further said.
