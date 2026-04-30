Pakistan condemns Afghan cross-border shelling

ISLAMABAD, APR 30 /DNA/ – Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned what it described as unprovoked cross-border firing and shelling by Afghan forces targeting civilian populations in the border areas of South Waziristan, while also affirming that its diplomatic mediation between the United States and Iran remains actively ongoing.

At a weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office Spokesperson detailed two separate incidents on April 26 and 29 in the Angoor Adda region, which resulted in several civilian injuries, including three children aged 3, 8, and 10, and damage to multiple houses.

“Strongly condemning these attacks from Afghanistan, we expressed sympathy and solidarity with the affected families,” the Spokesperson said, noting that local tribal elders have demanded an immediate halt to such incidents.

Afghan Propaganda Dismissed

The Spokesperson responded to reports that Afghanistan’s Taliban government had summoned Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires in Kabul over alleged Pakistani strikes on civilian areas, including a university in Kunar province. He dismissed the Afghan claims as “a blatant lie and an attempt to gain sympathy.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s core demand: “Afghan territory should not be used to plan, sponsor and engineer attacks against Pakistan, including attacks by Afghan nationals.” He added that Afghanistan remains a “safe haven” for the TTP and other militant groups, a fact corroborated by UN Security Council reports. The Spokesperson confirmed that this “one-point agenda” was central to recent talks held in Urumqi, China.

US-Iran Mediation ‘Continuing’

In response to multiple questions regarding the status of Pakistan’s mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran, the Spokesperson firmly stated that diplomatic channels remain open.

“The clock on diplomacy has not stopped. We remain hopeful of a negotiated settlement of this issue, and we will continue our sincere efforts for the cause of peace,” he said, adding that the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad was part of these ongoing efforts.

When asked about a potential direct phone line between the US and Iran, the Spokesperson welcomed the idea. “We would welcome that development… Pakistan’s role of facilitation would continue. We would not resent such direct telephone exchange; in fact, we very much encourage that.”

Regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the Spokesperson called for an end to the “blame game,” emphasizing that the waterway’s closure negatively impacts all countries, including Pakistan, and called for the restoration of normal passage for civilian ships.

Kashmir and India

The Spokesperson expressed serious concern over the extended judicial remand of Kashmiri leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, who is reportedly battling cancer, and the dismissal of an appeal by Mohammad Yasin Malik. He accused India of running “politically motivated cases” and a “sham trial,” while also strongly condemning the banning of the Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom educational institution in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Furthermore, he condemned remarks made by a leader from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who allegedly used derogatory language against the Muslim community. “These statements are as despicable as they are distasteful… reflecting a broader and deeply troubling trend: the normalization of hate speech,” the Spokesperson said.

Pakistanis Detained in Cambodia, Somalia

The Foreign Office provided updates on Pakistani nationals detained abroad. Regarding 61 Pakistanis held in Cambodia for visa violations and illegal work, the Spokesperson said authorities are waving penalties, and their return will be “swift” once legal processes are complete. He warned citizens against accepting fraudulent online job offers in the ASEAN region.

Regarding the oil tanker MT Honor 25, hijacked off the coast of Somalia, the Spokesperson confirmed the 10 Pakistani crew members are safe. He said the vessel is anchored off the Puntland region, and Somali authorities are in contact with the pirates and the local shipowner to secure the crew’s release.