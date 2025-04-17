Pakistan committed to promoting, investing in Science & Technology: Federal Minister Khalid Magsi

ISLAMABAD, APRIL 17 (DNA): International Conference on Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI): Catalysts for Regional Connectivity and Sustainable Development in the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Region (ECONEX 2025), organised by the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF), Pakistan, in partnership with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) and the ECO Secretariat has kicked off here in Islamabad at the HEC Secretariat on Thursday. The two-day conference will serve as a forum to facilitate the exchange of ideas, promote cooperation, drive economic growth through cross-border collaboration, and inspire actionable strategies to shape a prosperous and sustainable future for the ECO region.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest of the event and Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, said that “Development of Science and Technology has been a top priority of Government of Pakistan. We realise that tech is the way forward and Pakistan is committed to not only investing in the development of STI in the country but also fostering an environment that promotes, encourages, and makes the best use of scientific knowledge and technological inventions. We also know that science and technology know no boundaries and their maximum benefits can only be reaped if their implementation is across the globe. Hence, it is imperative that we adopt and invest in these areas as a region.”

The Secretary General of ECO, Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, quoted examples from around the world to paint a picture of how science and technology is revolutionising the way we live. “There couldn’t have been a better region for mutual cooperation than ECO because our histories and cultures overlap, as our countries lay on the silk route. If we do not spend for the education of our youth, we are not investing enough in our future. Science and technology are low hanging fruits. If we invest in them, we have seen it time and again that the returns are manifold,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Director of HEC, Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum welcomed all the participants. He highlighted the importance of science and technology, with a particular focus on their need for the ECO region. “Today, let this stage be not only for discussions but make it into a platform that sets a roadmap to enables us to progress together as a region,” he said.

Conceptualised with a background of ECO Member Countries facing common challenges, such as limited innovation, industrial productivity, gaps in trade policies, and barriers to technology transfer and commercialization, and designed to achieve objectives like strengthening Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) cooperation, promoting policy dialogues, addressing barriers, and expanding partnerships, the conference featured three plenary sessions.

The first session, titled, “Regional Collaboration on STI Ecosystem,” held in partnership with Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), focused on best practices in STI governance, collaboration in technology parks, investment in R&D, and developing an enabling environment for innovation-led growth in the ECO region.

The second session, titled, “Enhancing Regional Trade and Connectivity in the ECO Region,” held in partnership with The Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Institute, China, provided a high-level platform to discuss policy frameworks, infrastructure development, and trade facilitation measures necessary to strengthen economic ties within the region.

The third session, titled, “Human Capital Development in the ECO Region,” held in partnership with ECO Educational Institute, Türkiye, brought together experts in higher education, vocational training, and technology-driven learning to explore strategies for improving education systems, expanding digital and technical skills, and strengthening regional cooperation in human capital development.

The organiser of the conference, ECOSF serves as the strategic platform for sustainable economic and social development of ECO Member Countries utilising the means of STI and industrial cooperation, whereas, ECONEX symbolizes a nexus for the ECO Member Countries, represent the conference’s role as a pivotal platform for fostering regional connectivity, collaboration, and innovation.