Pakistan committed to further strengthening ties with KSA: President

Islamabad, 23 Sept: /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the areas of economy, trade, defence, culture, education and people-to-people contacts.

The President expressed these views while addressing at the National Day Reception of KSA, hosted by Saudi Embassy to celebrate the 94th Anniversary of the National Day of the KSA in Islamabad, today. The event was attended by the federal Ministers, diplomats, dignitaries, and civil and military officers.

While extending heartfelt felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud and the people of Saudi Arabia on their National Day, the President highlighted that both brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields and had always supported each other during challenging times.

The President expressed deep appreciation for the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the significant progress achieved by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He remarked that the bold initiatives taken by the Crown Prince would propel the country towards greater progress and prosperity. The President wished Saudi Arabia continued success on this transformative journey.

The President expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continued support to Pakistan and as well as hosting nearly 2.7 million Pakistanis, who are making contributions to the Kingdom’s social and economic development.

The President expressed confidence that the bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations would continue to further strengthen in the years to come. He emphasized that both countries would work together for the advancement of their nations, the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and the promotion of peace and stability in the region and beyond.