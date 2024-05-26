Pakistan commends Norway’s recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state: PM

ISLAMABAD, MAY 26 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Store, earlier today and conveyed his deep appreciation for Norway’s landmark decision to recognize the State of Palestine.

He said that this principled decision by Norway would send a strong message of hope and solidarity to the brave Palestinian people who have been enduring Israel’s brutality and suffering over seventy five years of occupation and oppression. He also welcomed the ICJ’s recent ruling regarding Rafah & Gaza and called for its full and effective implementation.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the two-state solution as the key to lasting peace in the Middle East. He hoped that Norway’s decision would encourage other countries to follow suit, paving the way for full UN membership of State of Palestine.

In this regard, he further stated that the international community needs to focus its attention towards the plight of the oppressed people of Kashmir, who have been subjected to brutal occupation and denial of fundamental rights for the past seven and a half decades.

During the conversation, both leaders reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in various sectors, including trade, investment, education, and renewable energy. They also recognized the important role played by Norwegians of Pakistani origin in creating a vital connection between Pakistan and Norway and contributing to the economic development of both nations.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch and to meet soon, possibly on the margins of the UNGA Session later this year. The Prime Minister also extended a most cordial invitation to Prime Minister Store to undertake an official visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience.