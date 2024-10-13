Pakistan Commemorates World Standards Day: A commitment to quality and safety

ISLAMABAD, OCT 13 /DNA/ – Pakistan joins the international community to commemorate the World Standards Day. The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), a National Standards Body, is actively engaging with the global community and making efforts to inspire our domestic manufacturers to adopt standardization and quality-focused practices, thereby fostering a culture of excellence throughout the country.

The theme for this year as set by International Organization for Standardization (ISO), “Shared Vision for a Better World,” underscores the essential role of reliability and trust in driving the success of both the manufacturing and service sectors. Standards are indeed the foundation that makes everyday life functions seamless. This theme invites us to reassess the competitiveness of our products in the international market.

In line with our commitment to public safety, health and environment, I am proud to highlight that the PSQCA has developed rigorous safety standards for automotive vehicles to protect the lives of our citizens. Noteworthy achievement is that it has set a limit of 2% on industrially produced Trans Fatty Acids (iTFA) in food products, a critical step towards reducing cardiovascular diseases in Pakistan. These efforts reflect our determination to prioritize the well-being of our people through comprehensive and effective standards.

The growth of Pakistan’s exports is directly linked with the compliance of our goods and services with the international standards. This alignment helps to promote and build global consumer confidence in Pakistani products, broadens greater opportunities for our businesses worldwide and further stimulate economic growth in a sustainable manner. Conformity to such standards also bestows a competitive advantage, enabling businesses to meet customer needs through optimized organizational and manufacturing processes. I am confident that this year’s World Standards Day celebrations will contribute significantly to raising awareness of the importance of standardization. In an era marked by competitive challenges, such awareness is vital for the government, industry and business communities to ensure the satisfaction of consumers worldwide. I reiterate the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to support our relevant organizations achieving adherence to highest global standards and in accelerating Pakistan’s journey toward sustainable economic development.