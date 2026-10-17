Pakistan commemorates foreign service day

ISLAMABAD, OCT 17 /DNA/ – Pakistan marked Foreign Service Day on Saturday with a tribute to the men and women of its diplomatic corps, honouring their contributions to advancing the country’s national interests and strengthening its international relationships.

In a message issued on the occasion, the government paid special tribute to the pioneering officers of the Foreign Service who, during the country’s formative years, worked under extraordinarily challenging circumstances to establish Pakistan’s diplomatic presence on the world stage.

“At a time when Pakistan was finding its place in the international community, they stood at the frontline of our national defence, representing the country with conviction, courage and an unwavering sense of purpose,” the message read.

Over the decades, the Foreign Service of Pakistan has produced generations of distinguished diplomats known for their intellect, professional excellence, moral courage and sound judgment, the statement noted. Through their efforts, Pakistan has strengthened partnerships, articulated its positions at bilateral, regional and multilateral forums, and safeguarded national interests in an increasingly complex international environment.

Highlighting this year’s diplomatic achievements, the message noted that Pakistani diplomats supported the country’s facilitation of engagement between Washington and Tehran, culminating in the Islamabad Talks. It also cited the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement — also referred to as the Makkah Accord — between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, which has opened further avenues for strategic cooperation, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs playing an important role in carrying the partnership forward.

“These efforts reflect the professionalism and dedication of its officers in advancing Pakistan’s interests abroad. They will continue to build mutual trust, strengthen partnerships and promote the peaceful resolution of disputes,” the message stated.

Looking to the future, the government emphasised the need to meet emerging foreign policy challenges with “unity, professionalism, foresight and determination,” guided by the vision and principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The message expressed confidence that the diplomatic service would continue to make an enduring contribution to a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan — a nation that is “peaceful, progressive, prosperous and respected in the comity of nations.”

“Our diplomats continue to represent Pakistan with distinction and are playing a vital role in expanding our diplomatic, economic and strategic partnerships, promoting Pakistan’s positive image, and advancing our interests and aspirations abroad,” the statement concluded.