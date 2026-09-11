Pakistan close in on England’s lead after Masood, Awais, Babar’s fifties

EDGBASTON: Pakistan moved within touching distance of wiping out England’s first-innings lead in the third Test at Edgbaston on Friday, with opener Azan Awais, Shan Masood and captain Babar Azam hitting crucial half-centuries to lift the visitors to 297-5 at Tea.

At the break, the visitors were trailing by just 23 runs, with Saud Shakeel and emerging wicketkeeper batter Ghazi Ghouri unbeaten on 29 and six, respectively.

The second session of the pulsating day remained evenly poised as Pakistan added 113 runs to their total, while England made two scalps.

Masood and skipper Babar resumed the proceedings for the touring side and stretched their fourth-wicket partnership to 89 runs before the former fell victim to Gus Atkinson, agonisingly short of a well-deserved century.

The experienced southpaw walked back after scoring 95 off 148 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries.

Babar was then involved in another crucial partnership for Pakistan when he put together 64 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership with Saud, during which he also brought up his 34th Test century.

The Pakistan captain looked on course to end his century drought in the longest format until Josh Tongue got him caught behind. He made 76 off just 103 deliveries, comprising 11 fours and a six.

Following the departure of both set batters, Saud and Ghazi batted cautiously and had raised 19 runs for the sixth wicket before the on-field umpires knocked the bails off to call for Tea.

Resuming the day on 52-2 after recovering from 0-2 late on the second day, Awais and Shan continued their resistance, batting fluently to bring up their respective fifties and add 125 runs for the third wicket.

Dan Lawrence eventually ended the stand by dismissing Awais for 59.

Earlier on the second day, the home side raced to 453 at more than five runs an over in response to Pakistan’s paltry first-innings total of 133 to make victory almost inevitable.

But worse was to come for the much-changed visitors, who found themselves 0-2 after four balls of their second innings, with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique back in the pavilion, both dismissed by Ollie Robinson.

But Awais and the experienced Shan ensured there was no more immediate drama, steadying the ship to reach 52-2 at stumps.