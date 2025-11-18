Pakistan clinches five-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in T20I tri-series

RAWALPINDI, NOV 18: Pakistan clinched five-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in T20I tri-series. Pakistan’s bowling unit made a sensational comeback to restrict Zimbabwe for a below-par total in the T20I tri-series curtain raiser here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Put into bat first, the Chevrons could accumulate 147/8 in their allotted 20 overs despite a promising start. Zimbabwe openers Tadiwanashe Marumani and Brian Bennett dominated the Pakistan bowling attack for the first seven overs.

Mohammad Nawaz eventually broke the threatening partnership on the final delivery of the eighth over as he got Marumani caught at deep square leg. The left-handed batter scored 30 off 22 deliveries with the help of two fours and a six.

Bennett was then joined by experienced Brendan Taylor (14) for a brief 19-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated in the 11th over, with the latter getting run out by Babar Azam.

The opener followed suit an over later, copping up a soft dismissal as he got caught and bowled by Saim Ayub. He remained the top scorer with a 36-ball 49, comprising eight fours.