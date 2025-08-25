Pakistan cites India’s ‘serious violation’ of Indus Waters Treaty

Saifullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson, Shafqat, stated on August 25, 2025, that India’s recent communication of flood warnings through diplomatic channels instead of the Indus Waters Commission is a “serious violation of international law.” The spokesperson emphasized that India is obligated to fully comply with all provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty.

According to Shafqat, the move by India to unilaterally hold the treaty in abeyance is unacceptable. He warned that this action could have “significant negative consequences for peace and stability in South Asia.”

The statement comes in the wake of India’s decision to bypass the formal commission, a mechanism established by the 1960 treaty to manage water distribution and information sharing between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The Indus Waters Treaty has long been considered a key pillar of stability in the volatile relationship between the two countries. Pakistan’s Foreign Office has called on India to reverse its decision and adhere to the established legal framework.