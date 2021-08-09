Pakistan, China vow to further boost cooperation

The President underlined that Pakistan is committed to the timely completion of the CPEC project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their resolve to further boost bilateral cooperation in various fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong in Islamabad on Monday.

Both sides emphasized the need for making collective efforts to promote peace, prosperity and development in the region. The meeting also underlined the need to enhance cooperation in the field of Information Technology.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that China and Pakistan enjoy excellent relations and the “All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between the two countries would further take the bilateral relationship to new heights. He said that both time-tested friends have always stood by each other through thick and thin.

The President reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to “One-China Policy” and firm support to China on core issues of its national interest, such as Taiwan, Tibet, Hong Kong and the South China Sea. He appreciated China’s support for Pakistan’s core national issues like Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Nuclear Suppliers Group and Financial Action Task Force. He also thanked the Chinese government for providing support to Pakistan in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President underlined that Pakistan is committed to the timely completion of the CPEC project that has huge potential to contribute to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. He said that certain hostile players are not happy over the project and are trying to sabotage it but they would not succeed as both the iron brothers are strongly committed to implement the project. Offering condolences to the Government of China and the bereaved families who lost their dear ones in Dasu, the President underscored that the security of Chinese nationals, working in various projects in Pakistan, is the highest priority of Pakistan and the Government is making all-out efforts for their protection and security.

Nong Rong said that Pakistan is the closest friend of China and his country wants to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan. He added that his country would share its experiences with Pakistan that would help in its social and economic prosperity. He lauded the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan that successfully contained the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ambassador informed that China would provide six million vaccine doses this week while 100 million vaccine doses would be provided by the end of the year. He also referred to the recently held Strategic Dialogue between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries last month and expressed the hope that the Dialogue would further push forward the relations between the two brotherly countries.