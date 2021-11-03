Pakistan, China sign agreement to establish sister-province relationship b/w Sindh, Hubei

Pakistan and China have signed an agreement to establish sister-province relationship between Sindh and Hubei provinces.

The agreement was inked during a meeting in Wuhan, China.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque and Wang Zhonglin, Governor of Hubei Provincial People’s Government attended it.

The objective of the agreement is to promote pragmatic cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology, technical and vocational training and people to people exchanges between the two regions.

Addressing the ceremony, Pakistan Ambassador Haque conveyed his sincere appreciation to the Governor for his support for China-Pakistan friendship.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Wang termed Pak-China friendship iron clad.

He hoped that the agreement would lead to pragmatic cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology, technical and vocational training.