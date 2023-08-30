Pakistan-China Round 8: Bilateral talks on arms control and non-proliferation

DNA

Beijing, AUG 30: The 8th round of Pakistan-China Bilateral Consultations on Arms Control & Non-Proliferation was held in Beijing from 29-30 August 2023. Mr. Mohammad Kamran Akhtar, Additional Secretary (Arms Control & Disarmament/Policy Planning) from Pakistan and Mr. Sun Xiaobo, Director General, Department of Arms Control, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China led their respective delegations.

Additional Secretary, prior to talks, called on Mr. Sun Weidong, Vice Foreign Minister of the Republic of China. During the meeting, both sides exchanged in-depth views on China-Pakistan relations, international and regional security situation and a range of issues of mutual interest.

During the Consultation, the both sides discussed a broad spectrum of topics related to Arms Control, disarmament & non-proliferation including regional and global security situation.

Pakistan’s delegation also visited leading think- tanks in Beijing including China’s Arme Control & Disarmament Association (CACDA) & Chinese Institute of Contemporary International Relations(CICR). It was agreed, during the visits, to further enhance strategic outreach between think tanks & research institutes of both countries.

The Two sides agreed to hold the 9th round next year on a mutually agreed date.