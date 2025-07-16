Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to regional cooperation

ISLAMABAD, JUL 16: Pakistan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in a bid to support regional peace, stability and development.

The resolve came during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin.

The two sides held wide-ranging discussions, focusing on key areas including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and broader multilateral collaboration.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the depth and progress of the strategic partnership.

The two leaders also praised the strength of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership, underlining the close coordination between the two countries across multiple sectors.

Speaking at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Tianjin on Wednesday, Dar said Pakistan remained fully committed to the regional ceasefire and a balanced security environment.

However, he cautioned that peace could not be achieved if coercion and aggression were allowed to become standard tools of statecraft.

“Today, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to the ceasefire and the cultivation of a stable regional equilibrium,” Dar said. “But we cannot accept that the arbitrary use of force is normalised.”

During his address, the foreign minister stressed that all disputes and differences must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, rather than conflict and confrontation. “Initiation of a comprehensive and structured dialogue can meaningfully address the full spectrum of issues that have long bedeviled peace and security in South Asia,” he added.

Dar also emphasised the importance of strictly adhering to bilateral agreements as a prerequisite for restoring regional confidence and preventing future escalations.

Referring to recent tensions in South Asia, Dar said Pakistan had adopted a restrained and responsible approach despite provocative rhetoric and “strategic recklessness” from its neighbor.

“The events unfolding since 22 April 2025 also reaffirm a central truth of South Asian geopolitics… the peaceful settlement of the longstanding unresolved disputes is imperative for an enduring peace in the region,” he added.

He urged the SCO to remain a platform for regional stability based on mutual respect and the sovereign equality of states, stating that durable peace requires resolving unresolved disputes through fair and lawful means.

Pakistan, he noted, was ready to work with all regional partners under the SCO framework to advance peace, development, and connectivity through collective cooperation rather than confrontation.

He also addressed the rising terror activities across the globe, saying that terrorism was the common concern of humanity that threatens the global security.

All forms of terrorism including state terrorism are condemnable, he said, adding: “We must shun the use of terrorism for political purposes and combat this menace through a cooperative approach including addressing its root causes.”