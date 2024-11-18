Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to Afghan stability
ISLAMABAD, NOV 18 /DNA/ – The Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs, Ambassador Yue Xiaoyong called on Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch today. He also held detailed consultations with Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia), Ambassador Ahmad Naseem Warraich.
The two sides exchanged views on relations with Afghanistan. They reaffirmed the vital role of neighbouring countries for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.
