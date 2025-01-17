Pakistan-China medical equipment B2B meeting yields $250 million in MoUs

BEIJING, JAN 17 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing, in collaboration with the Board of Investment (BOI), hosted the sixth in a series of sector-specific B2B matchmaking meetings focused on fostering joint ventures and investment partnerships between Pakistan and China in the medical and surgical equipment sector.

The meeting featured remarks by the Ambassador, senior leaders of Chinese medical and surgical industry associations, presentations by BOI and local enterprises, networking opportunities, and individual 200 B2B sessions. Over 80 Chinese companies and associations and more than 20 Pakistani companies participated both in person and online. Three Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) worth $250 million were signed.

In his keynote speech, Ambassador of Pakistan to China H.E. Mr. Khalil Hashmi underscored the long standing experience and expertise gained by Pakistan in this important sector, the comparative advantage of competitive labour cost, geographical location, market access and investment facilitation measures offered by Pakistan in this sector. Ambassador Hashmi also highlighted the growing potential of this industry in Pakistan which was valued at over USD 600 million.

Highlighting the global reputation of Sialkot’s precision medical and surgical instruments, Ambassador Hashmi encouraged Chinese companies to explore joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts and offered full support and facilitation by the Embassy.

Mr. Zhou Hui, President of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products (CCCMHPIE), also spoke, noting the increasing trade in medical sector between the two countries. He underscored the complementary strengths of Pakistan’s labour force and raw materials and China’s supply chain expertise.

The meeting concluded with an announcement by Ambassador Hashmi that Pakistan will host the 4th Health, Engineering, and Minerals Show (HEMS) in Lahore from April 17-19, 2025, with a special focus on surgical and medical instruments. He invited Chinese companies to participate and explore new opportunities for growth and innovation.

The Ambassador also commended the leadership and team at Board of Investment (BoI) as well as Trade and Investment Wing of the Embassy for its meticulous planning and organization of this successful meeting, which marked the completion of first round of B2B investment promotion roadshows in seven priority sectors. Ambassador Hashmi noted the commencement of seven additional B2B Matchmaking Meetings in seven additional sectors of priority in the near future for which spadework was nearing finalization.