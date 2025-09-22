Pakistan, China mark 76th PRC anniversary in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 22 /DNA/ – A ceremony was held today at a local hotel in the federal capital to mark the 76th anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China. The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of officials, diplomats, and guests.

The Chief Guest, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, joined the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Jiang Zaidong, in cutting a ceremonial cake to commemorate the historic occasion. The gesture symbolized the deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

The ceremony served as a reaffirmation of the strong bilateral ties and the multi-faceted cooperation between the two nations, particularly under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The event was characterized by a warm and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the all-weather friendship between Pakistan and China.