Pakistan China Leaders Reaffirm Ties at Islamabad Meeting

ISLAMABAD, JAN 15 /DNA: /Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar MIshaqDar received Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China, Ms. Sun Haiyan, today in Islamabad.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, the regional situation, and other matters of mutual interest. DPM/FM Dar appreciated the contributions of the Communist Party of China in deepening the bond of friendship between Pakistan and China.

Welcoming the inauguration of the Pak-China 75th anniversary celebrations by DPM/FM Dar and FM Wang Yi earlier this month in China, the two sides looked forward to befittingly marking this historic milestone through commemorative events throughout the year.

Both sides agreed to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, further strengthen inter-party cooperation, and augment bilateral ties. The meeting also underscored the importance of expanding cultural cooperation and enhancing people-to-people exchanges, including academic linkages, youth interactions, and cultural initiatives to foster deeper mutual understanding.