Pakistan, China launch logo to mark 75 years of diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD, JAN 4 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi jointly unveiled the official logo commemorating the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.

The unveiling ceremony, held formally inaugurated a year-long series of celebrations to honor the historic milestone between the two “iron-clad” brothers. The logo symbolizes the enduring and multi-faceted partnership between the two nations.

Speaking on the occasion, DPM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China. He highlighted that the 75th anniversary is a moment to celebrate a unique friendship that has withstood the test of time and grown stronger with each passing decade.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi echoed these sentiments, stating that the China-Pakistan relationship serves as a model of state-to-state interactions. He emphasized the depth of bilateral cooperation spanning from the landmark China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to defense and cultural exchanges.

The two leaders expressed their mutual resolve to celebrate this platinum jubilee in a “befitting and memorable manner,” with planned events encompassing high-level exchanges, cultural festivals, trade exhibitions, and people-to-people interactions throughout the year.

The logo’s unveiling marks the beginning of festivities that aim to not only reflect on the remarkable journey of the past 75 years but also to chart a future course for an even deeper and more robust bilateral relationship.