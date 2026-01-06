Pakistan, China launch joint oceanographic cruise in Arabian Sea

KARACHI, JAN 6: /DNA/ – Pakistan Navy, through National Hydrographic Office (NHO), is facilitating a Pakistan–China Joint Oceanographic Cruise being conducted by National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in collaboration with China’s Second Institute of Oceanography (SIO).

Pakistan Navy’s survey vessel, PNS BEHR MASAH, has been deployed in support of this scientific mission, underscoring Pakistan Navy’s commitment to promote maritime awareness and facilitate marine scientific research in Pakistan.

The Joint Oceanographic Cruise represents a significant scientific collaboration between Pakistan and China, aimed at enhanced understanding of the marine environment in Pakistani waters. The research outcomes are expected to increase awareness of coastal and offshore marine dynamics, enabling better assessment of environmental patterns and supporting informed maritime planning and policymaking.

This Pakistan–China Joint Oceanographic Cruise exemplifies a continued cooperative partnership between the two countries and contributes to a broader regional understanding of oceanographic conditions in the North Arabian Sea.